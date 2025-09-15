WWE allegedly doesn’t like former World Heavyweight Champion

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion believes that the Stamford-based promotion does not like him very much. The star departed from the global juggernaut in 2017.

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger (aka Jake Hager) recently made an appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, along with Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter. During the conversation, the former Money in the Bank winner was asked about the possibility of a return to World Wrestling Entertainment, potentially as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, Jack Swagger noted that he highly doubted it. The 43-year-old reasoned that he did not think the company's management liked him very much. Interestingly, he refrained from mentioning any names.

"I sincerely doubt it. I don’t think they like me very much. [Dr. Chris Featherstone asks, 'Who are they? You said they don’t like you too much.'] Whoever books the Royal Rumble," Swagger said.

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Jack Swagger was also a part of AEW between 2019 and 2024. After leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion, he wrestled on the independent scene for some time. However, Swagger announced his retirement from professional wrestling last month.

Former WWE and AEW star Jack Swagger made a controversial remark about Tony Khan

Jack Swagger made his AEW debut on the inaugural episode of Dynamite under the ring name Jake Hager. He spent around five years with the promotion and failed to win any title during his stay.

During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Jack Swagger noted that he felt his contract negotiation with the promotion after the first one ended was very one-sided. The former WWE United States Champion opined that he could tell Tony Khan did not want him there. He further made a controversial remark about the AEW CEO.

"It was right after the second Blood and Guts in Vegas with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. My first contract with AEW was up, and after that, the negotiation process was very one-sided. I could tell he didn’t want me there. And I’ll say this every day, and everyone else should too: F**k Tony Khan," he said.

Only time will tell if Jack Swagger ever shows up at either WWE or AEW in the future.

