WWE allegedly “outvoted” The Rock and canceled big plans, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar The Rock has been a huge draw for the company ever since his wrestling days. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson comes from the famed Samoan heritage and is a third-generation superstar in the promotion. The Final Boss is also a member of TKO's board of directors.
According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, The Rock had different plans for one of the main WWE storylines. The 53-year-old last appeared at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he joined forces with John Cena, who turned heel for the first time in over 20 years at the event. The two were joined by rapper Travis Scott at the event.
Speaking on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that The Rock wanted to turn Cody Rhodes heel but got outvoted by the company's creative team. He stated that John Cena's heel run has been "trash" because it wasn't supposed to happen in the first place.
"I mean, I think Cena's last run is trash anyway. I mean, to be totally honest with you, nobody was on the same page; nobody had a plan. I think [The] Rock wanted to turn Cody heel, but they [WWE] outvoted [The] Rock, so they had to come up with something else. So they pulled Cena out of their backside, and the whole thing has been a total cluster," Russo said. [From 56:23 onwards]
The Rock and John Cena joining forces to take out Cody Rhodes shocked the world at Elimination Chamber. It is one of the biggest moments in recent WWE history, but the former world champion hasn't been seen on weekly programming since the event, leading many fans to believe the storyline has been dropped.
