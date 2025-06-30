John Cena may have confirmed The Rock's return during his win at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2025 has officially entered the history books. The main event saw John Cena defeat CM Punk in what was billed as their final match against each other. The Franchise Player was able to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship thanks to Seth Rollins, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The veterans had an incredible back-and-forth contest before Seth Rollins made his entrance along with his faction to set up a cash-in. However, John Cena was able to take down the new referee Seth called in as he ran down to the ring. After much chaos, Penta came out, followed by Sami Zayn, to neutralize the heavy hitters.

Punk then offered his hand to Cena for a shake. Interestingly, as the two shook hands and hugged, Big Match John showed a familiar expression. It's the same face he made when he turned heel and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. While fans speculate about the return of The People's Champion, John Cena's actions during the bout could be a confirmation.

Although it could have been a major hint, the above scenario is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next with Cena still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

CM Punk to challenge Seth Rollins for the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW?

After CM Punk lost to John Cena at Night of Champions, The Second City Saint might take out his frustration on Seth Rollins for costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While CM Punk got the upper hand during the bout in Saudi Arabia, he was distracted by Seth Rollins in his attempt to cash in the MITB briefcase. It didn't stop there, as Seth also delivered the Stomp on Punk towards the end of the match, allowing Cena to capitalize and secure the victory.

That said, The Second City Saint might challenge The Visionary for the MITB briefcase on tonight's episode of RAW. This could be his way of getting some retribution for his loss at the Premium Live Event.

While the scenario above might sound promising, it is hypothetical at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

