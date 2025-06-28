John Cena retains WWE title in chaotic Night of Champions main event

John Cena defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions. Cena captured the title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Punk went for the GTS early in the match, but Cena was able to dodge it and rolled outside the ring to regroup. The Cenation Leader then trapped The Straight Edge Superstar in the STF in the middle of the ring, but The Second City Saint was able to counter into the Anaconda Vice.

The Undisputed WWE Champion escaped and connected with an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Cena hit another Attitude Adjustment, but CM Punk somehow kicked out at two. The 48-year-old went for a third AA off the top rope, but Punk escaped.

CM Punk then hit a GTS out of nowhere for a two count. John Cena accidentally hit the referee, and Punk hit another GTS but couldn't make the cover due to the official being knocked out of the ring. Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman then made their way down the entrance ramp.

Rollins was about to cash in, but John Cena leveled referee Charles Robinson as he was running to the ring. The legend planted Rollins with an Attitude Adjustment before Reed and Breakker attacked him. Penta and Sami Zayn then joined the party and attacked The Visionary's stable.

Towards the end, CM Punk went for a handshake with Cena, while the latter tried to hit a low blow to the former AEW star. Punk countered, but the former World Heavyweight Champion bashed the former over the head with the Money in the Bank briefcase and then delivered the Stomp. The Cenation Leader capitalized and pinned the 46-year-old to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena next, following his victory over CM Punk at Night of Champions. As of now, Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes, who won the King of the Ring at the same premium live event.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

