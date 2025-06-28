WWE Night of Champions Results: Huge title change; shocking return; Seth Rollins' cash-in attempt ends in disaster (6/28/25)

WWE Night of Champions kicked off from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the King of the Ring Tournament Finals. We've got two title matches tonight and a big title change.

Tonga Loa made his return tonight, while we got the debut of a brand-new Bloodline member.

WWE Night of Champions Results (June 28, 2025):

Cody Rhodes def. Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring

Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross

Solo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion

Jade Cargill def. Asuka to become the Queen of the Ring

John Cena def. CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

WWE Night of Champions Results: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes - King of the Ring Tournament Final

Randy got an early powerslam before Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cody hit a second Cody Cutter, this time off the ropes, before Randy missed the RKO and took the Cross Rhodes. Orton hit the RKO but failed to get the pin.

Orton set up for the punt kick but then hesitated before Cody dodged the move and locked in the Figure Four leglock. The hold was reversed and eventually broken before the two finalists traded fists in the middle of the ring.

Cody kicked out of a second RKO before Orton went and got a steel chair, which was taken away by the ref. Randy then undid one of the turnbuckle covers while the ref was looking away. Cody reversed the whip into the ropes before Randy took the buckle himself, and Rhodes hit Cross Rhodes for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring

Grade: B+

After the match at Night of Champions, Cody said that he was facing either CM Punk or John Cena, depending on tonight's match.

WWE Night of Champions Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

Raquel was in control early on and locked Rhea up using the ropes before getting some big chops. Raquel got a Kendo Stick and beat Rhea with it before taking a boot as she tried to hit her with the steel chair. Rhea headed outside and cleared the announce desk before getting a headbutt on top of it.

Raquel recovered and hit a powerbomb through the announce desk cover and into the timekeeper's area. Raquel brought a table out and set the steel steps up on the apron before Rhea bounced her head off it. Ripley took her belt off and whipped Raquel with it before getting a near-fall off the Razor's Edge.

Roxanne Perez came out and took Rhea out before Ripley countered a submission hold and hit a suplex. Ripley put a trash can on Roxanne's head before hitting a dropkick. Raquel drove Rhea into the ringpost and the steel steps before getting a near fall off the corkscrew splash.

Rhea set up a table in the corner on top of the ropes before hitting an avalanche riptide for the win at Night of Champions.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

Grade: A

WWE Night of Champions Results: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Kross was in control early on while taunting Sami, who turned it around and unloaded on Karrion in the corner. Kross was sent outside, and Scarlett whispered something into his ear before Sami tried for a moonsault to the floor.

Back in the ring, Kross got an exploder suplex before calling Zayn a liar and setting him up in the Tree of Woe. Karrion missed the Krosshammer before Sami hit the Blue Thunder Driver for a near fall.

Kross countered the Helluva Kick and locked in the Krossjacket, but Sami broke out. Kross insisted that Zayn admit that he was lying about being a babyface before Sami got the Helluva Kick off a counter and picked up the win at Night of Champions.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross

Grade: B

WWE Night of Champions Results: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - United States Championship match

Solo attacked Fatu before the bell and unloaded on the champ as the match started. Fatu came back and kicked Solo down in the corner before sending him outside and hitting a flying clothesline off the steps. Solo took some sentons in the ring before dodging the moonsault.

Solo hit some Uranages on the apron and floor before getting the hip attack in the ring. He taunted the champ while locking in a submission hold, but Fatu came back with a huge German Suplex and an Impaler DDT.

Jacob hit the Swanton Bomb before JC Mateo distracted the referee, allowing Tonga Loa to make his return and hit a big DDT on Fatu. Solo went for the Spike but missed before Fatu took Loa and JC down with a dive to the floor.

Back in the ring, Fatu got the moonsault, but another one of Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa's brothers, Hikuleo, showed up and dragged the champ out of the ring. Fatu took a chokeslam on the announce desk from the newcomer before being tossed back in the ring. Solo got a massive Spike in the ring before getting the win at Night of Champions.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion

Grade: A-

WWE Night of Champions Results: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill - Queen of the Ring Tournament Final

Asuka was in control early on and took Jade down before Cargill came back with a big kick and a chokeslam. Asuka came back with some big strikes but was hit with a big powerbomb.

Asuka got the Asuka lock in, but Jade countered into a pin attempt. Jade blocked the Empress Impact hip attack before Cargill hit Jaded, and picked up the unexpectedly quick win at Night of Champions.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Asuka to become the Queen of the Ring

Grade: B+

Jade Cargill was interviewed after the match and said that she 'fought through the boos' to get the win, and that a storm was coming at SummerSlam.

WWE Night of Champions Results: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk - Undisputed WWE Championship match

Cena dodged an early GTS and fled the ring before coming back and trying for the AA. Punk dodged the move and got the leg sweep before Cena managed to turn it around and get some shoulder tackles and the side slam before getting the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Punk countered the AA once more before setting up the running knee in the corner and hitting it. Cena took the Flying Elbow before dodging the GTS, turning it into the STF. Punk reversed the hold, and it was broken before Cena got the Attitude Adjustment for a near fall.

Punk reversed another AA and hit a DDT before locking in the STF himself. Cena got the rope break before countering the GTS again and hitting another AA for a near fall! Cena tried for a middle rope AA before catching Punk off a crossbody and hitting a third AA!

Cena fled the ring and got the title belt before the ref warned him, and the crowd booed the champ. Cena tossed the belt and tried for another AA before Punk got the first GTS of the match for a near fall.

The two traded fists in the middle of the ring before Cena accidentally took out the ref! Punk got the second GTS and would have won, but the referee was down. Cena called for a new ref, and it was Seth Rollins who showed up with his gang.

Punk was distracted by Rollins' entrance before Bron and Bronson attacked Punk, but were taken out. Punk was eventually overpowered by the two brutes who put him through the Arabic announce desk. Rollins tried to cash in and called for a new ref, but the new ref was taken down by Cena, who didn't want Rollins to cash in.

Cena hit an AA on Rollins before Bron and Bronson attacked the champ. Penta came out and was immediately taken down by Bron before Sami Zayn joined the fight! Penta hit a dive and took Bronson and Sami down before Reed tried for the Tsunami but was foiled by Punk.

Cena hit the AA on Reed before Punk and Cena shook hands and hugged for some reason. Rollins came back and took Punk down with the Money in the Bank briefcase before getting the stomp on him. Cena tossed Seth outside and got the pin on Punk for the win at Night of Champions!

Result: John Cena def. CM Punk to retain the WWE Championship

Grade: A+

Cena headed out, followed by Rollins and his boys, before Punk tried to sit up in the ring. He finally managed to get back up and headed out of the arena as we headed for the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show.

