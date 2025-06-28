[WATCH] CM Punk pays an incredible tribute to his wife AJ Lee during his last-ever match against John Cena

In the main event of Night of Champions 2025, CM Punk faced John Cena for the last time. He paid tribute to his wife, AJ Lee, in a huge moment, although it wasn't enough for The Best in the World.

The main event of Night of Champions 2025 turned out to be quite the match, and perhaps a little bit more than what many might have expected. It was filled with numerous interferences, from the stars such as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, to Penta, and Sami Zayn.

Prior to the interference-heavy part of the main event, CM Punk and John Cena went toe-to-toe, and The Second City applied his wife AJ Lee's Black Widow submission move. She was even given a shout-out on commentary.

This understandably received a positive reaction online, as any mention of CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, typically does. The former Divas Champion is a revered figure among WWE fans, even over a decade after her retirement. She was rarely mentioned on television since her retirement, but Punk sent a message from her side when he returned in 2023.

Ultimately, the match wasn't the straightforward one-on-one bout that many of their previous classics were.

John Cena walked out the victor by the skin of his teeth after Seth Rollins hit the stomp.

