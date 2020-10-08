WWE allowed to hold full capacity events in Florida

The ongoing global pandemic put a stop to WWE running full capacity events for the majority of 2020, including the cancellation of Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Now a decision made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have given WWE the opportunity to take the super show back there, as well run live events again.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports tweeted that Governor DeSantis has given the green light for the Miami Dolphins to run events at their 65,000 seat stadium. He followed by saying that WWE could do the same.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the Miami Dolphins full clearance to run with 65,000 fans at their stadium.



If WrestleMania were to move to Raymond James Stadium, this would indicate #WWE could probably do the same.



That doesn't mean it SHOULD. But it likely COULD. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 7, 2020

WrestleVotes Twitter page confirmed this by saying that Vince McMahon had been holding out hope to run a full capacity WrestleMania 37. It seems now that his hopes have been answered. The tweet read:

The state of Florida will begin allowing full capacity attendance for stadiums events.



Vince has been privately holding out hope for a full capacity WrestleMania. He gets his wish. Whether or not 65K fans show up is another question. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 7, 2020

It is also worth noting that All Elite Wrestling have been running limited capacity crowds at their Jacksonville, Florida home of Daily's Place. With this new judgment that has been made, AEW could also run full capacity events in the Florida area.

WWE considering bringing WrestleMania 37 to Raymond James Stadium

Now that news is out, I can say that WWE has had Tampa listed as the host city internally for over a month. The battle w/ the city of Los Angeles about who can legally cancel the event & when is still underway. However, IF we get a traditional WrestleMania, Tampa Bay will host. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 2, 2020

WrestleVotes also reported on the recent news that WWE is considering moving WrestleMania 37 from Los Angeles. Amid the ongoing global pandemic, there has been an internal battle between WWE and the city of Los Angeles about whether they run the event there next year.

It has been reported that Tampa has been listed as the new host city for WrestleMania 37 by WWE. It remains to be seen whether they will move locations, but we are in store for a lot of changes and news in regards to where the show will take place in 2021.