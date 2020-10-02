WWE has reportedly changed the planned WrestleMania 37 main event

Edge suffered an unfortunate triceps injury during the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash against Randy Orton.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently recuperating from the injury following the surgery he underwent in June. Edge even recently revealed that his recovery is going much slower than he had previously imagined.

Dave Meltzer provided a few details regarding the backstage plans for Edge's return and how it has impacted the planned WrestleMania 37 main event, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that triceps injuries usually take around six to eight months to heal completely. The worst-case scenario is for Edge to be ready for his in-ring return by February.

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer, WWE had planned to have an 'I Quit' Match between Edge and Randy Orton as the main event of WrestleMania 37. However, Melter revealed that the plans changed several times in the recent past.

With Randy Orton the favorite to capture the WWE Championship sooner rather than later, WWE could book Edge to win the Royal Rumble match.

Meltzer did add that Edge returning in January for the Royal Rumble PPV would be 'touch and go.' Despite the sluggish progress regarding Edge's recovery, he should be ready to compete at WWE WrestleMania 37.

However, WWE has changed the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 37 several times, as reported by Meltzer. As of this writing, there is no definite plan.

Update on Edge's recovery and in-ring WWE return

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge had the following to say about his recovery process:

"I mean, I don't know. It's a learning process because I'm going to be 47 next month, so I didn't know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It's a slow process. I'm not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know. It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT, and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue, and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked." H/t WrestlingInc

