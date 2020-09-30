Edge hasn't stepped in a WWE ring since his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. Edge injured his triceps in the match and hasn't been able to step inside the ring since.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge discussed his injury and gave an update. He said he didn't when he would be back yet because he didn't know how long he would take to heal up at his current age:

I mean, I don't know. It's a learning process because I'm going to be 47 next month, so I didn't know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It's a slow process. I'm not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know. It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.

So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked.

Well, we just haven't gone to explosive stuff yet. So, we don't really know. It's three months out, so I don't know. Maybe, I'm just impatient. I think it's really what it is more than anything. I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that's not the case. H/T: WrestlingINC

Edge made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He then went on to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Edge on which WWE Superstars he'd like to face

Go back in time with @EdgeRatedR and @JohnCena in 𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗨𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗥𝗲.



Watch now on WWE Network ▶️ https://t.co/9IOoQmSHqV pic.twitter.com/otdJScqMSY — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

Later on in the interview with Busted Open Radio, Edge was asked about which current WWE Superstars he wants to get in the ring with. Edge named Mustafa Ali and Ricochet as two possible opponents. He then added Seth Rollins as someone else he would like to face in the future:

I look at guys like, man, put me in with Ricochet and just let me do my thing. I would love that and Ali and just so many guys that I would love to get in there with. So that to me is really the thing that excites me is to get in there with a guy like Rollins because I think everyone wants to see that one, and there's just so many talent that I never ever even touched, never even crossed paths with. H/T: WrestlingINC

We don't yet know exactly when Edge will return but we can hopefully expect to see him around the time when WrestleMania season swings into action.