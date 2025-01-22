  • home icon
WWE has already fumbled Penta's run on the roster, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jan 22, 2025 06:25 GMT
Penta recently joined WWE (via WWE.com and WWE's Twitter)

Penta recently debuted in WWE, garnering a lot of reactions from fans and critics alike. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the company has already made a major mistake with the booking of the talent.

Penta has wrestled two matches since joining the Stamford-based promotion. He defeated Chad Gable in his debut match on RAW and on the latest episode of the show he was victorious against Pete Dunne. According to Bill Apter, both these matches have failed to establish Penta as a force to be reckoned with, which is quite necessary for a newcomer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist explained his views in detail. Apter took Penta's WWE match with Pete Dunne as an example, explaining that despite the newcomer winning, he was not very convincing in his victory.

"So the match is happening and I am seeing Penta feigning an arm injury. I am seeing Pete Dunne doing almost anything he wants with Penta. And then Penta makes the strong comeback of course and everybody is going crazy, but hey, once again, this should not be a 50-50 when you are building him to the audience. This should be a 75-25 in my opinion. Now again, I am not knocking Penta, at all." [5:35 onwards]
It remains to be seen what else WWE has planned for Penta down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Debottam Saha
