WWE alters company intro video before RAW

WWE has altered the signature introduction video, seen before each of their shows, before this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The company has used several pre-show intro videos over the years, including the Attitude Era's "attitude television" signature and "The Power Is Back," notable for being used during the Ruthless Aggression Era in the mid-2000s.

For several years, though, they have used "then, now, forever" at the top of their shows as their stamp of authenticity.

However, before the latest edition of the company's flagship Monday Night RAW program, the introduction was altered, now reading "then, now, forever, together."

Also present was the voice of a male narrator, reciting the words at the end of the intro.

No explanation has been given for the minor change, which will doubtless leave fans scratching their heads.

WWE edited Ric Flair's "woo" out of their pre-show intro

Vince McMahon's company has been no stranger to editing the pre-show signature over the years, but not always for positive reasons.

Following a 2021 episode of the Vice TV documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, telling the tale of the notorious "plane ride from hell" from the United Kingdom to the USA in 2002, several allegations were made toward 16-time World Champion "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

A flight attendant accused Flair of exposing himself to her on the transatlantic flight, a story that was supported by certain former WWE talents who were also present on the journey. Flair, however, has denied these allegations.

These allegations surfacing forced the company's hand in changing their pre-show signature, removing "The Nature Boy's" iconic "woo."

Ringside News @ringsidenews_ Did #WWE always have a voiceover for the Then, Now and Forever or is this the first time? 🤔 #WWE RAW Did #WWE always have a voiceover for the Then, Now and Forever or is this the first time? 🤔 #WWERAW

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of "then, now, forever, together'? Do you have a favorite pre-show signature? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Debottam Saha