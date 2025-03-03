WWE analyst convinced The Rock to walk out at WrestleMania 41 with 33-year-old icon; explains why it will happen

A top WWE analyst expects The Rock to be a part of WrestleMania 41 after what happened at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He also believes that he'll be accompanied by a 33-year-old global icon during his entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history happened last Saturday when John Cena finally turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. Cena aligned with The Final Boss, with rapper Travis Scott in the background, as they brutalized and bloodied the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Peter Rosenberg revealed on his Rosenberg Wrestling podcast that he wasn't initially a fan of 33-year-old Travis Scott's involvement. However, he was convinced why WWE had to do it, pointing to the mainstream popularity of the world-renowned rapper. He also predicted that Scott would be alongside The Rock for his appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I will say this about the Travis Scott of it all. Yesterday, I was not thrilled with it. Today, as it's played out over time, I can live with it. … I will say Travis is such gangbusters business that to have him involved in it will give this thing more reach than it would have otherwise. It just is a fact. He will be there at WrestleMania 100% fully involved, I'm guaranteeing it. He's walking with The Rock when we see The Rock at WrestleMania," Rosenberg said. [24:10 - 24:52]

Despite initial reports of The Final Boss possibly being absent for WrestleMania 41, it's unfathomable to think that he won't be in Las Vegas following quite possibly the biggest angle in WWE history.

The Rock blasts critics after Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes found out the hard way that you don't mess with The Final Boss, who fired back at WWE's critics on the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment pointed to the people who had no faith in the long-term storytelling that started at Bad Blood.

"So what a lot thought of Bad Blood, when it was a pay-per-view that The Rock attended, and I just did a very small subtle thing. There was a lot of criticism like 'Oh, it didn't mean anything.' Well, it did. It's okay. It's okay if you’re not thinking about it now, but just trust me when I tell you, we are thinking about this stuff and long gaming this, and I love that," Rocky said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see when The Final Boss addresses everything on WWE television. John Cena is not set to return until the company's European tour later this month.

