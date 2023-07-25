WWE announce massive success after recent events

WWE announced that its recent live events have been successful for the company.

This past weekend, the company hosted a couple of house shows in Mexico. The first SuperShow event took place from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, July 22, while the second event took place from the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 23.

Following the conclusion of the show, the company put out a press release stating that the events in Mexico broke attendance records and were also the highest-grossing live events in Mexico in 12 years. They also set the record for the highest merchandise sales in Mexico City.

"WWE today announced that back-to-back WWE SuperShow events held at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22, and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 23, broke records for WWE’s highest attendance and highest grossing live events in Mexico for 12 years. The event in Mexico City also broke venue records, becoming the highest attendance and highest grossing event ever held at the Arena Ciudad de México, in addition to setting a record for highest-ever WWE merchandise sales in Mexico City."

The press release continued to read:

"More than 25,000 spectators across both nights witnessed Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Santos Escobar," per the company's press release.

WWE SuperShow in Mexico featured two blockbuster main events

The SuperShow in Mexico had some pretty exciting matches in store for the fans. The main events for both shows featured some epic encounters.

In the main event of night one, Roman Reigns retained his title against Rey Mysterio.

On night two, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Dominik Mysterio.

It's good to see such a large turnout for these house shows, and we can only hope that the company is able to achieve the same level of ticket sales throughout the year.

What are your thoughts on these two shows held in Mexico? Sound off in the comments section.

