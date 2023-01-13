WWE announce when they will host their 2022 financial results for the first time since Vince McMahon's return

WWE announced when they will reveal their Q4 and 2022 financial results for the first time since Vince McMahon's return.

Over the past several months, WWE's financials have been on an upward trajectory. Last year's Q3 saw a massive bump in revenue (17%) compared with Q3 last year, with some of its Premium Live Events gaining "record viewership." Money in The Bank, Extreme Rules, and SummerSlam all recorded the highest viewership for those events.

Therefore, fans expect that Q4 should be no different and will continue that trend. WWE sent out a press release announcing when it will reveal their financial results to the public.

"WWE ... announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results," WWE's press release said.

Vince McMahon set to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble

After months of staying retired, Vince McMahon made the first move to return to the company last week. He sent out a press release stating that he must return to the board of directors in order to facilitate the sale of the company.

Soon after Vince's press release, WWE sent out a press release confirming his return. Since his return, there has been numerous speculation and rumors doing the rounds with regard to the WWE sale.

Even his own daughter Stephanie McMahon resigned from her responsibilities as co-CEO. Since his return, fans have been wondering whether Vince McMahon will make an onscreen appearance.

According to a report on Bodyslam.net, Vince McMahon will appear at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, it hasn't been confirmed if he will appear in front of a live crowd or if it will be a pre-taped segment.

Following his return, the WWE stock price has been trading at an all-time high. Hence, it will be interesting to see if this will affect the company's revenue moving forward.

