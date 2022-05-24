WWE confirms date for next Saudi Arabia event; later than expected

During tonight's episode of RAW, WWE announced the date for the upcoming Crown Jewel.

This year's Crown Jewel will mark its fourth edition of the show. The premium live event is the eighth show in the company's 10-year-deal with Saudi Arabia in support of Saudi Vision 2030. The first event was held in November 2018, the second in October 2019, and the third in October 2021. All of them were held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As recently announced by the company, a fourth one is now in the works. Based on the visual shared, this will take place three weeks before Survivor Series on November 22. Crown Jewel will take place on November 5 in Riyadh, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

According to previous reports, the second Saudi show of 2022 was scheduled to be TLC in September. However, the promotion is yet to confirm the news.

WWE's previous Crown Jewel events featured massive matches and superstars

The inaugural Crown Jewel in 2018 featured Hall of Famers for its main event, where D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) defeated The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker)

In the following year's event, massive names outside wrestling were featured, including the likes of Cain Velasquez, who faced former UFC rival Brock Lesnar, and a bout between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman.

In its latest rendition held in 2021, fans witnessed the return of Goldberg, who defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall. The show also featured a highly-acclaimed Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Edge.

With many stars coming out for big matches in the past few editions of Crown Jewel, one can only wonder what WWE will come up with this year in November.

