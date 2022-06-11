WWE introduces brand new stipulation for Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin's final match next week

WWE announced a Last Laugh match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin for next week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The two superstars, initially friends, took each other on at Hell in a Cell 2022. The rivalry between the two has been building for a while now. A few weeks ago, Corbin brutally injured Moss by trapping the latter's neck with a steel chair and smashing it with steel steps. Madcap returned from injury and earned his revenge at Hell in a Cell. After a competitive match, Moss got the better of Corbin.

WWE took to Twitter to announce that the two stars, who also faced off at WrestleMania Backlash, will lock horns on next week's episode of SmackDown. The match has been named 'Last Laugh,' but the rules haven't been disclosed. Looking at the name, it seems like the feud will likely end next week.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE @WWE



vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh Match!



@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown NEXT WEEK @MadcapMoss vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh Match! NEXT WEEK@MadcapMoss vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh Match!@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/yNUEM3Xjj9

Madcap Moss and fans react to WWE's Last Laugh match announcement

Both Corbin and Moss will be desperate to end the feud on a high. The latter sent out a warning to his opponent ahead of next week's match. Madcap took note of the tweet and vowed to end the rivalry in Minneapolis: the venue for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Here is what he wrote:

Some fans were unhappy about WWE's decision to make it a Last Laugh Match:

A user demanded an explanation of the promotion's creative plan for Madcap Moss:

8ken. @Aitken73356124 @WWE @MadcapMoss @BaronCorbinWWE Please do explain. Both the stipulation and why this match is still happening? Moss should surely be moving on to bigger and better things @WWE @MadcapMoss @BaronCorbinWWE Please do explain. Both the stipulation and why this match is still happening? Moss should surely be moving on to bigger and better things

As the feud will likely end next week, it'll be interesting to see how Madcap Moss is booked in the future.

