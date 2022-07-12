WWE announcer Corey Graves references legendary metal band on WWE RAW

WWE commentator Corey Graves referenced the legendary metal band Pantera during RAW's opening segment.

During the opening of this week's RAW, a recap of last week's Friday Night SmackDown was shown. In the clip, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stood in the ring with The Usos and bragged about his dominance. The red show then began with Brock Lesnar's entrance theme blaring with The Beast Incarnate out in full swing.

As Lesnar walked into the ring, commentator Corey Graves referred to Groove Metal pioneer Pantera. Graves noted that "you see him coming, and you altogether run for cover" as Lesnar walked to the ring. For those unaware, the lyrics are from the song Cowboys From Hell.

This was the title track from the band's seminal 1990 album of the same name, which signified their change to a harder, angrier, and ultimately more influential style.

It will no doubt have excited the heavy metal fans in WWE's audience to hear Corey Graves making this reference.

In the opening segment of the show, Lesnar had a heated argument with Paul Heyman and Theory. The Beast Incarnate then took out The Alpha Academy with a steel step and a steel chair. During the segment, Lesnar also seemingly botched an F5 on Otis, which you can read about here.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far