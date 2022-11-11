WWE announcer Corey Graves recently heaped praise on Logan Paul for making him believe that he could take down Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel.

The YouTube sensation felt like a pushover when it was announced that he would face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third match in the company. However, Paul put on a show for the fans and gave Reigns a few scares during their matchup.

On this week's episode of After The Bell, Graves detailed that he was watching the show on his couch thinking Logan had a legitimate chance of beating Roman. He pointed out that this did not feel like a celebrity matchup and the 27-year-old gave it everything in his quest for gold.

"I was sitting on my couch watching that match and I was thinking to myself with as much knowledge as I have of how this place works internally, I started to believe. I thought Logan Paul is gonna be our top guy when I woke up tomorrow. Logan Paul is gonna be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. I believed because of the effort. It was excellent. It was absolutely excellent." [From 5:21 - 5:44]

Kevin Patrick feels Solo Sikoa is Roman Reigns' insurance policy

During the same conversation, co-host Kevin Patrick detailed how the importance of Solo Sikoa to The Bloodline could not be downplayed. He suggested that Solo was possibly the reason why Roman Reigns retained the title at Crown Jewel.

"Throughout Triple H's time as the main man in WWE, I think for me Solo Sikoa may be the most impressive introduction to WWE. How he walks out and Jake Paul doesn't run up the ramp looking to get stuck into Solo. Instead, there's this shot of Jake Paul looking at him going, 'Oh man. What have I done!' Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer, the insurance policy for Roman Reigns makes his way down the ramp. That was a sight to behold for me." [From 6:42 - 7:06]

At this point, Reigns has truly vanquished almost every superstar on the roster during his 800-day-plus reign.

Who do you think can stand up to The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

