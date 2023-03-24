WWE announcer shares a "massive speedbump" for Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels that Solo Sikoa could prove to be a thorn in Cody Rhodes' side.

The two stars shared the ring during a segment this past Monday on RAW. After Roman Reigns and Cody had an emotionally charged verbal battle, The Tribal Chief walked out of the ring. However, Solo stayed back and stared down the American Nightmare. Rhodes kicked Sikoa, but before he could retaliate, Reigns stopped him and the show went off the air.

This week on After the Bell podcast, Graves suggested that Solo would be out to exact revenge on Cody. He felt that despite Roman stopping him on RAW, Sikoa would still like to settle the scores with Cody Rhodes.

"Man, Monday night, if you didn't believe in Cody, he gave you a few reasons to have other thoughts. He was spitting venom, he was spitting truth, he was fired up. You could feel the intensity and Roman Reigns walked away, just walked away. There was a little interaction with Solo, it remains to be seen how that plays out." Corey added, "It looks like Cody may have another massive speedbump in his way on the road to WrestleMania. But as a whole, this is an exciting time for me, and it should be an exciting time for all of our fans." [11:22 - 12:00]

Jim Cornette also spoke about Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW

The final segment of this week's RAW also drew praise from former WWE manager Jim Cornette. The 61-year-old heaped praise on the two stars and mentioned that the latest episode of the red brand laid the foundation for a huge blowout match at the Show of Shows.

"That last promo segment did a great job, again like all this stuff has of selling this issue. Now we got all the principals together. Sami and Owens against the Usos, Cody against Roman. What will Solo do? They've done a brilliant job on this. Both these guys can talk but Roman was great here."

