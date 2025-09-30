WWE announces 4-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to RAW

The Road to Crown Jewel just got bigger, as WWE announced the return of a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk will be back on Monday Night RAW next week.The Best in the World was last seen in action at Wrestlepalooza, where he and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.With The Visionary moving on to reignite an old rivalry with Cody Rhodes ahead of Crown Jewel, it seems like WWE has put his long-running saga with CM Punk on hold for a while. This possibly explains why he has been off television lately.In his absence, he and his wife were recently seen at the premiere of Night Patrol, where The Second City Saint will be starring in the film.That said, fans shouldn't have to wait any longer to see him back on television.During the September 29 edition of RAW, Wade Barrett announced that CM Punk will be returning on the October 6 episode of RAW in Dallas next week.There's no word on what he will be doing on the show. With Crown Jewel on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if he will have a match in Australia on October 11.Where is former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee?AJ Lee has also been absent from the weekly programming since she made Becky Lynch tap out to her Black Widow submission maneuver at Wrestlepalooza this month.Her absence has allowed The Man to throw her weight around. She attacked Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa backstage tonight.The two women will now face each other in a non-title match on RAW next week.Will AJ Lee make her return to set up her first singles match at Crown Jewel in Australia? Only time will tell.