  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • WWE announces 4-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to RAW

WWE announces 4-time World Heavyweight Champion is returning to RAW

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:14 GMT
Fans will be in for a treat on RAW next week (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Fans will be in for a treat on RAW next week (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The Road to Crown Jewel just got bigger, as WWE announced the return of a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk will be back on Monday Night RAW next week.

Ad

The Best in the World was last seen in action at Wrestlepalooza, where he and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.

With The Visionary moving on to reignite an old rivalry with Cody Rhodes ahead of Crown Jewel, it seems like WWE has put his long-running saga with CM Punk on hold for a while. This possibly explains why he has been off television lately.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his absence, he and his wife were recently seen at the premiere of Night Patrol, where The Second City Saint will be starring in the film.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

That said, fans shouldn't have to wait any longer to see him back on television.

During the September 29 edition of RAW, Wade Barrett announced that CM Punk will be returning on the October 6 episode of RAW in Dallas next week.

Ad

There's no word on what he will be doing on the show. With Crown Jewel on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if he will have a match in Australia on October 11.

Where is former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee?

AJ Lee has also been absent from the weekly programming since she made Becky Lynch tap out to her Black Widow submission maneuver at Wrestlepalooza this month.

Ad

Her absence has allowed The Man to throw her weight around. She attacked Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa backstage tonight.

The two women will now face each other in a non-title match on RAW next week.

Will AJ Lee make her return to set up her first singles match at Crown Jewel in Australia? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications