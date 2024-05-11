WWE announces Becky Lynch match for RAW next week

Becky Lynch just began another stint as WWE Women’s World Champion a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The veteran is a popular babyface and possesses tremendous crowd-pulling abilities. Capitalizing on this effect, the red brand has already announced her match for next week.

During the airing of the May 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE posted a teaser of a Becky Lynch match on RAW, in between commercials. So far, no opponent has been announced for the champion. However, it would be interesting to see who she will be facing considering the Queen of the Ring tournament is also currently underway.

The 13 May episode of RAW has already booked two semi-final rounds, which will pit Zoey Stark against Lyra Valkyria in one and IYO SKY versus Shayna Baszler or Zelina Vega (winner to be determined in the upcoming WWE Live Event). Thus, there is a low chance that Becky Lynch would be facing off against any of these superstars.

So far, The Man’s opponent at the upcoming PLE, Liv Morgan hasn’t been publicly booked for the upcoming episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see who locks horns with the Women's World Champion on this week's episode of the red brand.

Liv Morgan had a cryptic message for Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan was recently announced as the number-one contender for Becky Lybch's Women’s World Championship. Almost as soon as Morgan’s title shot was announced, she posted a cryptic message via an Instagram story.

“LMRT,” wrote Morgan in the caption for her Instagram story.

The acronym 'LMRT' stands for ‘Liv Morgan Revenge Tour’, and that has been her motto ever since making her return from injury earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Considering Rhea Ripley was the one responsible for her long injury layoff, predictably Morgan went after the Eradicator recently.

She assaulted Ripley backstage and ended up injuring the then-WWE Women’s World Champion, forcing The Judgment Dat star to vacate her title. Becky Lynch won the vacated championship in a Battle Royal the following week. The 29-year-old felt responsible for crowning Lynch as the new champion and demanded a title shot against The Man and got it.

Now, Morgan is going against the Irish Powerhouse with all her might and guile. It will be interesting to see how The Man tackles Morgan's 'Revenge Tour' in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.

