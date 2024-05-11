Predicting the winners of the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event: fast-rising newcomer, fan favorite & more

It took some time but the entire bracket for the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments has finally been released.

The RAW side of the bracket was fully revealed during the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event. Two superstars, Asuka and Drew McIntyre, were replaced in their respective matches due to injuries requiring medical attention.

Friday Night SmackDown saw one change to its King of the Ring tournament's bracket as Angelo Dawkins replaced Bobby Lashley. With all the participants announced, here are predictions for which superstars will win the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

#5. Queen of the Ring final round (Semifinals) on RAW: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, and Lyra Valkyria all advanced to the next round (Quarterfinals) of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, but two names stand out on RAW's side of the bracket.

Regardless of the outcome between Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega, it feels like the Semifinals will be SKY vs. Valkyria. Lyra saved Becky Lynch from an attack by Damage CTRL, making her a fan favorite and opponent of the heel faction.

Making it to the Semifinals seems like a good way to present the former NXT Women's Champion as a strong contender in the locker room.

Semifinals of RAW side of women: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

#4. Queen of the Ring final round (Semifinals) on SmackDown: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

The Storm beat Piper Niven in the first round.

Instead of using other stars like Blair Davenport, Tegan Nox, or Chelsea Green, WWE put both Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France.

Belair, Cargill, and Nia Jax all predictably won their matches, defeating Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and Naomi, respectively. Having both Cargill and Belair in the finals would be overkill and a sign that the new-look SmackDown women's roster only comprises a handful of female stars.

Tiffany Stratton will get by Belair somehow. Defeating the Women's Tag Team Champions in back-to-back matches, if Cargill beats Nia Jax, would get The Buff Barbie instant heat.

Semifinals of SmackDown side of women: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

#3. King of the Ring final round (Semifinals) on RAW: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Gunther was the first person to declare his name for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. The Ring General defeated his long-time rival, Sheamus, in the first round and advanced to the next round (Quarterfinals) on RAW.

As for his opponent, it seems like WWE wants to give Jey Uso an honor but not a full-blown singles championship run. The Yeet Master has presented a strong challenge for the Intercontinental Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Uso will have a classic with Ilja Dragunov en route to facing The Ring General in the Semifinals. The crowd reaction to Jey at Backlash France was amazing.

Semifinals of RAW side of men: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

#2. King of the Ring final round (Semifinals) on SmackDown: LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin in his first-round match.

The situation with Jey Uso and a title has also been used with LA Knight. The Megastar has lost huge matches against Roman Reigns but he can still be a singles champion this year.

For that reason, Knight seems like a good bet to make it to the Semifinals. Carmelo Hayes challenged Cody Rhodes on Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft. He put his name on the map and is someone the company will push significantly.

Since he is a heel, making it to the final round (Semifinals) seems like a good way to continue that push for Melo.

Semifinals of SmackDown side of men: LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

#1. The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be...

The response will be raucous when the King and Queen of the Ring are crowned in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Since he has fallen to Gunther in the past, it seems like the 2024 King of the Ring could be an achievement for Jey Uso to put in his long list of accolades. The Yeet Master will get by The Ring General somehow. For SmackDown fans, LA Knight vs. Jey Uso would be a babyface vs. babyface matchup and would divide them.

It feels like someone (possibly Santos Escobar) will interfere to bounce Knight from the tournament. So, representing SmackDown in the Finals will be Carmelo Hayes. Whoever advances from the blue brand will fall to Jey Uso.

The women's side is similar. An exciting newcomer could come out of RAW in Lyra Valkyria. IYO SKY would be the favorite but the winner from the SmackDown side of the women should be Tiffany Stratton. Then, Stratton gets her first big accolade by defeating Valkyria to win the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

Predictions - Jey Uso is the 2024 King of the Ring and Tiffany Stratton is the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

