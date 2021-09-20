WWE announces big international tour for later this year

This November, WWE will head back to the United Kingdom for their first multi-brand international tour in almost two years.

Earlier this afternoon, WWE made the official announcement and provided the following tour dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom:

Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

– Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021) Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021)

Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021) Birmingham – Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021)

Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021) London – SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021)

SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021) Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021) Leeds – First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021)

First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021) Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021)

Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021) Manchester – AO Arena (Wednesday, November 10, 2021)

While the SmackDown brand (and Drew McIntyre) are currently touring the United Kingdom this weekend, this is the first time that both the RAW and SmackDown brands will be touring the United Kingdom in quite some time.

WWE @WWE Back by popular demand, WWE Live returns to the UK this November! wwe.com/article/wwe-li… Back by popular demand, WWE Live returns to the UK this November! wwe.com/article/wwe-li…

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia in October for Crown Jewel

While this is WWE's first international tour in almost two years, the company will be heading to Saudi Arabia on October 21 for WWE Crown Jewel.

The only match currently announced is Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

There is a chance that the match could be for no championship at all, however, as Roman Reigns must defend the Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26.

As WWE returns to international touring in the months ahead, it marks a sign that WWE isn't backtracking on their touring plans and will continue to run under the impression that the world is slowly but surely returning to normal.

If you are interested in attending a WWE event in the United Kingdom, the company promises ticket information will be announced soon.

Also Read

Are you excited about WWE's return to the United Kingdom? What do you think the RAW and SmackDown rosters will look like by then? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande