WWE announces Women’s segment to kick off RAW

The EST of WWE will get her shot at The Man for the RAW Women's Championship to kick off WWE RAW.

Last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch accepted Bianca Belair's challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. The match is now official for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW and will kick off tonight's show.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

This Monday, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will look to defend her title against the Superstar she stole the SmackDown Women's Title from in 27 seconds at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair.

Can The EST of WWE reclaim the gold? Or will Big Time Becks remain The Man? Find out when the highly anticipated Raw Women's Title Match kicks off Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will WWE RAW follow their typical formula tonight?

It's a well-known fact that the company has found a particular formula for WWE RAW over the last few months where they will put a match in the opening slot of the show and end it in a no contest to set up the show's main event.

With no other matches announced tonight beyond Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, we can't rule out the fact that this match will end in a no-contest to set up whatever the company has planned for the main event of the show.

As of this writing, the only other thing confirmed for WWE RAW will see some sort of segment between WWE Champion Big E and the number one contender for his championship in Seth Rollins, who won a fatal four-way ladder match last week to earn a shot at the title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair tonight on WWE RAW? Who do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Who will walk out of tonight with the WWE RAW Women's Championship? Becky Lynch Bianca Belair 2 votes so far