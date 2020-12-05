WWE announces big tag team match for Roman Reigns

WWE has announced a big match for the upcoming episode of SmackDown as Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis.

Last week's episode of SmackDown had Kevin Owens pick up a DQ win over Jey Uso in the main event. The former WWE Universal Champion cut a brilliant and passionate promo directed at Roman Reigns after the match.

Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased with his cousin's performance in the main event, and that should play a role in the tag team match booked for tonight's show.

Otis's inclusion in the match is interesting to note as several fans have pointed out that Daniel Bryan would have been better suited to take up the spot, considering his recent history with Jey Uso. However, Otis is also a sensible pick as the former MITB holder was also brutally attacked by Jey Uso on last week's show.

WWE also seems to be saving up the eventual clash between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Royal Rumble PPV.

The tag team match announced for SmackDown should ideally be the main event of the episode, and it should also be a fun contest.

Possible TLC plans for Roman Reigns

The current storyline direction is heading for a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at TLC.

The match could be confirmed on tonight's show or the next episode of SmackDown. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is scheduled to take place on December 20th, and the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens could headline the PPV.

What else should the fans expect from this week's SmackDown?

.@WWERomanReigns must respond to @FightOwensFight. Plus, @WWE_Murphy looks to make it two in a row with a rematch against #King @BaronCorbinWWE.



Here is your preview for tonight’s Friday Night #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/Z2q5nqo4HD — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2020

Also announced for tonight's show, King Corbin will have a chance to gain some retribution as he will face Murphy in a rematch from last week.

Murphy picked up the win over Corbin with some help from the Mysterios on the previous episode. It was an odd viewing experience as the Mysterio family portrayed heel tendencies while being in Murphy's corner.

SmackDown will open with a tribute to the legendary Pat Paterson. WWE noted the following while previewing the opening segment:

Tonight, Friday Night SmackDown with open with a tribute to beloved WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 79. Join the WWE family in honoring the life of the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced anything else for SmackDown. The decision-making on the Blue brand has been quite chaotic of late, which explains the recent trend of WWE not announcing segments and matches for the show until the very last minute.

Bianca Belair's storyline with Bayley should see a few developments, while Sasha Banks and Carmella could also have a segment to advance their SmackDown Women's title program.

The SmackDown Tag Team title picture should also get some attention as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are gunning for the Street Profits' championship. A potential IC title program between Sami Zayn and Big E could also be in the works.