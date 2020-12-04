WWE TLC 2020 - News on Braun Strowman's status, new matches, and possible changes

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is the next PPV on the WWE's itinerary, and thus far, the company has confirmed only one match for the PPV.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC 2020, but what about the rest of the match card? Dave Meltzer provided a few updates regarding the TLC 2020 match card in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter edition.

All the confusion surrounding Bruan Strowman can be put to rest as The Monster Among Men has been confirmed to miss TLC due to a knee injury. In case you didn't know, Strowman was the originally scheduled opponent for Drew McIntyre.

Based on the angles running on TV, three possible matches should more or likely be added to the TLC lineup.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship should ideally be confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Fiend could also have a match against Randy Orton, while Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax might defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Asuka and Lana.

Meltzer noted that TLC PPVs usually have a tables match, a ladders match, and a chairs match. However, WWE has overdone the ladders gimmick over the past few weeks on NXT.

We should get a clear idea regarding the stipulations once the matches are confirmed.

Meltzer also explained that several storylines being aired on TV might not culminate in a PPV match. It was added that the plans for the matches can always change as they can be moved back to TV.

The Street Profits are expected to defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and there is no guarantee whether the match gets booked for the PPV. Sasha Banks vs. Carmella is the SmackDown Women's title feud, and the safe bet is for the Championship match to happen at TLC.

Sami Zayn's next Intercontinental title feud looks to be against Big E, while Bobby Lashley seems to be heading for a United States title program with Matt Riddle. The New Day's angle with The Hurt Business is still not done, and the teams could have a blowoff match at TLC.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley is another storyline that, as noted by Meltzer, seems reserved for TV.

WWE TLC 2020 Match Card

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship Match)

Tentative lineup

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Lana & Asuka (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Championship Match)

Matches that could make the cut or just be saved for TV

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

Sami Zayn vs. Big E (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle (WWE United States Championship Match)

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match)

What are your thoughts about WWE's creative direction for TLC 2020?