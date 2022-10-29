WWE announces Bray Wyatt will "address his demons" tonight on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt will be appearing on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, Missouri.

He made his long-awaited return to the company at Extreme Rules. Bray appeared after Matt Riddle had just defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match. As Riddle posed with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on the entrance ramp, the lights in the Wells Fargo Center went off.

A mysterious door appeared on the ramp as an abandoned Firefly Fun House set was shown on the screen. The puppets came to life in human form in the crowd and then the former Universal Champion made his shocking return as the premium live event went off the air.

WWE commentator Megan Morant announced on social media that The Eater of Worlds will be on the blue brand tonight to "address his demons".

"I know you guys all can't wait to hear Bray Wyatt address his demons. I'm looking forward to that. We've got that and so much more action. It all starts on FS1 at 8 PM Eastern. We'll see you there." [00:10 - 00:21]

Apollo Crews was worried that Bray Wyatt might show up at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc last weekend in a Casket Match. Before the premium live event, Apollo spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview. Crews revealed that he was worried Bray would show up at the event because anything can happen in WWE.

"That's a crazy thing. It's a possibility because in wrestling, you gotta expect the unexpected, right? How do you react to that? Is he here for me, is he here for Grayson Waller? What do you do in such a situation? I think it's one of those things, we talked about preparation earlier, I don't think you can mentally prepare for that because it's such a different kind of human being you're dealing with or a presence or whatever you're gonna call it. How do you prepare for that? I think it's a kind of thing I'll have to figure out in the moment, " said Apollo Crews. (10:02 - 10:43)

In addition to Bray Wyatt appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns is returning on the show tonight as well ahead of his title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Bray wrestles his first match back in WWE at the upcoming premium live event.

