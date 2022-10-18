WWE announces Brock Lesnar's Crown Jewel opponent

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will take on Bobby Lashley at the upcoming premier live event, Crown Jewel. The show will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2022.

The Beast returned to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 38 on last week's episode of RAW. He took out Bobby Lashley when the latter was getting ready for his United States Title match against Seth Rollins. The unprovoked attack from Brock Lesnar put Lashley in a weakened state, forcing the officials to rule him out of his match against Rollins.

However, after The Visionary taunted him, Lashley returned to the ring to defend the title. The challenger took advantage of The All Mighty's injury and pinned the latter to become the new United States Champion.

Lashley exacted revenge during the opening of tonight's rendition of the red brand. After spearing him through a barricade, he put The Beast Incarnate through the announcer's table.

Lesnar and Lashley have already shared the ring three times this year. The last time these two behemoths faced each other was at Elimination Chamber. Inside the eponymous chamber, The All Mighty was the WWE Champion. At the time, Brock Lesnar won the match to become the new Champion.

