WWE announces Brock Lesnar's next appearance ahead of Wrestlemania 39

Brock Lesnar completed over 10 years in WWE when he made his shocking return and attacked John Cena on the red brand. Recently, it was announced that the Beast Incarnate would return to Monday Night RAW and confront his WrestleMania 39 opponent Omos.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley picked up their feud from last year as the Beast Incarnate cost the All Mighty an opportunity at the United States Championship. The two had their third match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 but the ending disappointed the fans.

Bobby Lashley got a disqualification win over Brock Lesnar but fans wanted a decisive winner. Instead, both superstars went their separate ways and got new challenges and opponents to face during the Road to WrestleMania. Lesnar accepted Omos' challenge to a match at WrestleMania 39 on the Feb 28 episode of RAW.

Today, WWE announced that the Beast Incarnate's next appearance would be on WWE RAW where he will come face-to-face against his WrestleMania 39 opponent Omos. It will be interesting to see which superstars make a statement ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bobby Lashley would like to team up with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Last year, Bobby Lashley spent most of his year in an on-and-off feud against Brock Lesnar on RAW. The former MMA star wanted to feud against the Beast Incarnate in the company for a while and got a handful of matches in the previous year.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's show, Next Stop Hollywood, Bobby Lashley expressed his interest in forming a tag team with his former rival in the near future. Check it out:

"This is completely farfetched on a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock, we fight a lot against each other, what if we were on the same team? We'll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It'll probably be fun. The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

It will be interesting to see if the Beast Incarnate would agree to team up and work in the tag team division in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

