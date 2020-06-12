WWE announces contract signing segment for SmackDown, controversial spoiler revealed

The fans should brace themselves for a wild segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This will be the final segment before the Jeff Hardy and Sheamus face each other at Backlash.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

As announced by WWE, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will come face to face in the ring on the go-home SmackDown episode before Backlash for a contract signing segment.

Time to sign the dotted line ✍️ @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @WWESheamus will meet for a contract signing ahead of their #WWEBacklash showdown. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/rw3bAGERJp — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was the first to break the news about the contract signing earlier in the day, and more details were revealed regarding WWE's plans for the SmackDown segment.

Beware, spoilers ahead.

WWE sources told Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy that the segment would have Renee Young and the two Backlash competitors in the ring. That's not all, four security guards and a man in a lab coat would also be joining them.

Sheamus would refuse to compete against a 'junkie', and he demands that Jeff Hardy take a urine test. The segment, as you may have imagined, ends with Hardy throwing the urine sample in the Celtic Warrior's face. For a complete lowdown of the segment, click here.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus - The story so far on SmackDown

Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus kicked up a notch when the Charismatic Engima was accused of being responsible for the Hit and Run accident, that saw Elias being written off TV.

It was later revealed that Jeff Hardy was innocent, and that Sheamus was actually behind the incident. Jeff Hardy cut a promo on last week's episode of SmackDown, in which he explained his side of the story before calling out Sheamus.

The former WWE Champion laid out Jeff Hardy, and WWE later confirmed that the two veterans would face each other at Backlash.

The ongoing storyline between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus has received lots of flak from some sections of the fanbase due to its controversial nature.

Jeff Hardy's real-life struggles with substance abuse have been well documented, and he was at an in-patient rehab before he made his return to SmackDown. He's maintained his sobriety ever since as he looks to turn his life around and WWE has decided to make it a storyline around the same on SmackDown.

Nonetheless, the angle is getting a lot of attention, and it will lead to a potentially heated match this Sunday at Backlash.