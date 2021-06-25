WWE announces dates and venues for UK tour

WWE is set to hit the road next month as it goes on tour starting July 16 with SmackDown. As of late, WWE has announced more dates and venues for their upcoming shows. Now, it seems that the company has plans that go beyond the borders of the U.S.A.

Moments ago, WWE announced a UK tour for September. The dates and venues of the shows are as follows:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Monday, September 20, 2021 - The O2, London

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

The tour will feature the SmackDown roster with many of the promotion's top stars expected to compete for the first time in the UK since November 2019.

WWE has some major events planned for this Summer

SummerSlam

On July 18, WWE Money in the Bank will emanate from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a live crowd in attendance.

The build towards the event has already begun as qualifiers for the ladder matches took place earlier this week on RAW. So far, Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss have confirmed their spots in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

As for the men's side of things, Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle have qualified for the ladder match. Both ladder contests will feature eight competitors each this year.

Following Money in the Bank, WWE reportedly has big plans for their second-biggest event of the year: SummerSlam. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21.

According to many reliable sources within wrestling media, the reported main event for SummerSlam is John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. WWE plans on drawing a major crowd for the biggest party of the summer.

