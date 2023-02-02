WWE announces entire week to celebrate the legacy of legendary stable

There is another anniversary happening in WWE, as the legendary faction Evolution is celebrating 20 years since they originally formed.

The company took to its official Twitter account to announce that they will be celebrating the Evolution stable consisting of Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton throughout this week. It is the 20-year anniversary of the group's formation and using #EvolutionWeek that fans could participate in the celebration.

There have already been countless submissions to some of the fans' greatest memories of the faction and people are showcasing incredible memories from throughout the years.

Is Evolution the greatest faction in WWE history?

The legendary group formed as each member represented the best in the past (Ric Flair), the present (Triple H), and the future (Randy Orton and Batista) of wrestling. The faction formed officially on February 3, 2003, and called themselves Evolution.

Three of the members would go on to main event WrestleMania at different parts of their careers. The group also famously held nearly all titles simultaneously, as Triple H was the World Heavyweight Champion, Randy Orton held the Intercontinental Championship, and Ric Flair and Batista were the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

The four men will all most likely be in the WWE Hall of Fame both individually and as a faction when things are said and done. These four have combined for 50 top championship reigns throughout their careers (Batista six, Triple H 14, Orton 14, Ric Flair 16).

As of this writing, there is nothing scheduled for WWE television about the 20-year anniversary of the group. We recently saw Ric Flair appear on the special 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW, while Triple H currently heads the creative department in the company.

