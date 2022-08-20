WWE Announces Fatal-5-Way to determine #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship

WWE has announced that on tonight's milestone episode of SmackDown in Montreal, there will be a Fatal-5-Way match to determine who will be the number 1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The winner will face the champ at the Cash at the Castle premium live event.

WWE revealed, via a post on the company's website, that the competitors for the bout are: Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

"Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn will battle it out in a Fatal 5-Way Match tonight on SmackDown, and the winner will earn an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle!..Find out who will earn the right to challenge Gunther for the workhorse title by prevailing in an absolute free-for-all, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX." - WWE.com

Gunther won his first main roster title in June when he defeated Ricochet for the illustrious intercontinental Championship. Since then, Gunther has been on a war path, winning every match he's had.

Last week, he and Shinsuke Nakamura main evented the blue brand in a championship bout. The match was highly regarded and praised by fans and fellow Superstars alike.

Gunther reacts to WWE's decision to create NXT Europe

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that a new NXT brand - NXT Europe - would be launched in 2023. Additionally, the upcoming Worlds Collide event, which will pit NXT 2.0 and NXT UK stars head-to-head, will be the UK brand's final event.

With this, the former United Kingdom Champion Gunther made a point to comment on the announcement. In his tweet, he expressed that he's excited for fans and fellow superstars. Furthermore, he noted that Europe has a "rich history of Pro Wrestling".

"The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling. In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps. Im excited for the talent and fans," tweeted Gunther

The company's announcement of the brand's extension into the rest of Europe came with both jubilation and some sadness. As it marked the beginning of the end for the NXT UK brand. It also sparked a series of releases of NXT UK stars, including Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster, Sam Gardwell, and others.

