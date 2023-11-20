WWE announces groundbreaking episode of SmackDown in Berlin, Germany

Over the past year, WWE has been capitalizing on its global audience by hosting major events around the world.

Earlier this year, the company hosted the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada. After WrestleMania 39, WWE moved to Puerto Rico for Backlash, followed by Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and then London for Money in the Bank. 2024 will also be no different, as the promotion has announced significant shows in Australia, France, and Germany.

This week, WWE announced that due to an incredible response from fans during the pre-registration for Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major premium live event in Germany, the go-home episode of SmackDown before the event will also emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Friday, August 30, 2024.

This will be the first time that SmackDown will emanate from German soil. Top stars such as Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and many more have already been advertised for the two shows.

Fans can avail of presales for combo tickets from Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10 AM CET. For an exclusive presale offer, fans can also register using the link mentioned here: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale.

The General public tickets for SmackDown and Bash In Berlin are set to go on sale from Thursday, November 30, at 10 AM CET at www.ticketmaster.de.

On Location, will also offer fans Priority Pass ticket packages for both shows that would allow them premium seating, pre-show hospitality with superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more. Fans can learn more about Priority Pass using the link: onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin.

