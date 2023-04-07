WWE announces a huge six-man tag team match featuring Imperium against former champion's faction

WWE has announced a huge match for this week's episode of SmackDown featuring Imperium and Brawling Brutes.

At WrestleMania 39, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match.

By the looks of it, The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior are set to continue their feud. Last year at Clash at the Castle, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Title in an instant classic against his arch-rival.

Check out WWE's announcement on Twitter:

Imperium leader Gunther recently made a bold prediction regarding WrestleMania 40

Gunther recently claimed to have made a bold prediction regarding WrestleMania 40 by stating that he could be in the main event against Roman Reigns.

Speaking on The Bump, the Imperium leader spoke about restoring the Intercontinental Title's prestige and revealed that his goal is to be on the most prominent spot on the WrestleMania card. The Ring General said:

"Coming back to protecting and restoring [the IC title], if I want to do that on the biggest scale possible, and have the biggest impact possible with that, my goal needs to be to be in the most prominent spot of WrestleMania. That's why I said it. I'm not gonna change anything. I'm gonna stay focused, and I'm gonna keep doing what I'm doing. I'm fairly confident in my skill. So, we will see how it plays out over the next year. But I stand with that claim, or that prediction."

Gunther won the Intercontinental Title by beating Ricochet. He has held the title for almost 300 days and has successfully defended it against stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, Braun Strowman, and others.

However, it remains to be seen who the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship will be and what's next for Imperium.

