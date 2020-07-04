WWE announces injuries to Dexter Lumis and other NXT Superstars

WWE NXT put together yet another amazing show, but a couple of Superstars came away from it with injuries.

Dexter Lumis, Oney Lorcan, and Roderick Strong have all suffered intensely during their matches.

This week's episode of WWE NXT on Wednesday was one of the better episodes of the Black and Yellow brand in some time. The episode was branded as Night 1 of The Great American Bash, with the next week's show taking place as Night 2. WWE announced the branding of these two weeks of NXT previously at the last moment, with the shows going up against AEW Dynamite's Fyter Fest events. Now, following a hard-hitting episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced a couple of injuries to some of their Superstars, with Oney Lorcan, Dexter Lumis, and Roderick Strong all suffering some level of injuries.

WWE has put out an update on the conditions of WWE NXT Superstars Roderick Strong, Dexter Lumis, and Oney Lorcan following their hard-hitting matches on WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Night 1.

Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong faced each other in a Strap match that saw both the men taking shot after shot from the strap at different points of the match. Roderick Strong tried to overcome his fear of Dexter Lumis, but it's not something that he is going to be able to get past easily. Despite his best tries, he was not able to defeat Lumis, and his gigantic opponent got the win.

Now, however, it has been reported that both Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis suffered multiple 'body contusions' in the NXT match. Both opponents are now cleared to compete again, but it remains to be seen what will happen the next time Lumis and Strong come face-to-face.

In the other match, Oney Lorcan faced Timothy Thatcher. The match was wild, and according to quite a lot of fans, was the match of the night for WWE NXT. Thatcher targetted Lorcan's arm throughout the night and that ended up paying off. Not only did Thatcher make Oney Lorcan submit, it appears that Lorcan also suffered a 'hyper-extended right arm' during the loss. Lorcan's status in the company is said to be day-to-day and he will be evaluated before he competes again.