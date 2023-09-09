WWE announces John Cena's plan for next appearance

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to make an appearance on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 16-time world champion made his much-anticipated return during last week's episode of SmackDown. He then hosted Payback and was also the Special Guest Referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz. This week, Cena, along with several other WWE Superstars, made their way to India to attend the Superstar Spectacle. At the show, the legend teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory faced LA Knight in singles competition with Grayson Waller present on commentary. During the bout, Waller said that Cena would be appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect next week. It was later made official by WWE.

The duo already came across each other when they interacted at Money in the Bank earlier this year. Cena stood tall that time as he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the Aussie.

It will be interesting to see what John Cena has to say during the Grayson Waller Effect next week.

