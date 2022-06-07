WWE announces John Cena's return date

WWE officially announced on the latest episode of RAW that John Cena is returning to the red brand to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

The 16-time WWE World Champion will return on June 27 on the episode of Monday Night RAW that will emanate from Laredo, Texas.

June 27 holds a special place in Cena's life as this was the date he started his career as a WWE Superstar. He made his official TV debut as a rookie to challenge Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002.

So, it fits that Cena will be returning on the same date to mark his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

The Cenation Leader is currently busy with his Hollywood schedule and has made a name for himself with successful roles such as the Peacemaker.

However, it remains to be seen if Cena will make a return inside the squared-circle as an active competitor as well. He was last seen in the ring when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam.

Fans will want to tune in to RAW on June 27 to witness the return of the 16-time world champion.

