WWE announces July SuperShow ahead of RAW

WWE recently announced two supershows in Mexico next month. The first show is scheduled to take place at Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Saturday, July 26, followed by the second one, which is set for Sunday, July 27, at Arena Monterrey (Monterrey).

In an official press release, the company has stated that these two events will be the only ones taking place in Mexico this year. The promotion further announced that WWE SuperShow in Mexico will feature top stars from the company, including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Seth Rollins, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

WWE has also noted that the SuperShow will have luchadores from AAA, including Pagano, Psycho Clown, and Mr. Iguana. All eyes will be on Iguana as the colorful luchador stole the limelight at the cross-promotional Worlds Collide event on June 7, 2025.

At the Worlds Collide event, Mr. Iguana teamed up with Aero Star and Octagon Jr to defeat Lince Dorado, Cruz del Toro & and Dragon Lee.

Iguana grabbed eyeballs right from the start, and the fans were chanting his name throughout the match. The backstage report after the event was that the 'higher-ups' were pleased with Mr. Iguana's reception, and there were reports that big things could be planned for him in WWE.

Hall of Famer praises Mr. Iguana and speaks on his WWE stint

Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently spoke about Mr. Iguana's future in the Stamford-based promotion. While speaking at the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said that the Mexican superstar knows business, as his gimmick is highly successful in Mexico.

The veteran said that the luchador might have to make changes to his style once he appears on the main roster in WWE, and he is smart enough to do that.

"I’ve watched him every time I go down there. I’m a huge fan of his. He can work. He can do all this crazy stuff. The people love him, and he has a way of integrating all this, this crazy, silly stuffed iguana, into his match. It’s really unique. You gotta see this guy. I think it’s going to change over time, because what worked in Mexico is going to have to morph a little bit to what works in the United States. That doesn’t mean it changes completely, but it’s going to change, and he’s smart enough to do it," JBL said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

It remains to be seen how the creative team of Triple H finally brings him to the main roster.

