WWE announces major celebrity for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024

WWE has had its fair share of celebrity stars in its Hall of Fame. With names ranging from famous hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg to the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, the ceremony has showcased prominent names from other fields as well. It seems that the 2024 class will have its big name to present.

Earlier today, Variety reported that Muhammad Ali is set to be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Being an icon in the world of combat sports, Ali has been widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, boxer in the world. It seems fitting for the Stamford-based company to honor his legacy.

While not a prominent figure in the world of wrestling, the former Boxing World Heavyweight Champion has had a few moments when many fans were able to form an association between the two, albeit a faint one. Ali had a famous exhibition match against Antonio Inoki, during which he made a WWE appearance and got into an altercation with Gorilla Monsoon.

However, the most significant and memorable role Ali had to play was at WrestleMania 1, where he officiated the main event, pitting Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against the team of Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper.

Despite his brief involvement with wrestling, Ali's career in the world of combat sports has paved the way for many different forms of art. Fans and wrestlers alike are quite happy about the announcement.

WWE will also induct another big name at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony

As WWE returns to Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL in April, it is only fitting for ECW to be represented one way or another.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 to honor his major contributions to the industry throughout different times in his career. Heyman was the former CEO of ECW.

Extreme Championship Wrestling was closed in 2001, and Paul Heyman signed with Titanland. He appeared as a manager and commentator in the company. Given his natural talent for booking and promoting wrestling events, Heyman's input is deeply valued backstage. The Bloodline member was in charge of RAW and SmackDown at one point during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Many stars have credited Heyman for their careers. These names include CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show, amongst many others.

Do you think The Wiseman will headline this year's Hall of Fame in Philadelphia? Share your thoughts in the comments.

