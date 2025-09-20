WWE announces major change to Jimmy and Jey Uso's match at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza is just hours away, and WWE has made a major change to Jimmy and Jey Uso's upcoming match at the premium live event against The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.The Usos reunited to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker when Jey Uso was losing the numbers game. While the twins reunited, Jimmy Uso had no problem with LA Knight, but the same couldn't have been said about Main Event Jey.After exchanging their finishers on different episodes of Monday Night RAW, the animosity grew between Knight and Uso, and The Vision tried their best to take advantage of the situation. However, WWE decided to make a major change in the upcoming match hours before the two teams collided.A while ago, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce told Jackie Redmond that LA Knight would be the special guest referee for the upcoming tag team match between the two teams in Indianapolis. The Megastar sent a message and praised Big Jim, as things are cool between the two.The Usos are competing as a team on WWE premium live event for the first time in over two yearsThe Usos are included in the list of legendary tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion, as the two held titles for over 600 days in the company. After losing the title, the twins feuded with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for a while and scored a win over The Bloodline at WWE Money in the Bank in London in 2023.After the event, Jey Uso began his singles journey, but Jimmy Uso cost him the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE SummerSlam in Michigan against Roman Reigns, and the two parted ways for a while. Last year, the team reunited and helped the Original Tribal Chief against the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed.While The Usos took part in a Six-Man tag team match and WarGames, the two didn't officially have a tag team match on a premium live event for over two years. However, it's set to change in a few hours as The Usos will team up to take on The Vision's Bronson Redd and Bron Breakker with LA Knight as a special guest referee.