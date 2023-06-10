WWE announces a major match to decide the next challengers for top titles

On next week's WWE SmackDown, a tag team gauntlet battle will be held. The team that prevails will earn an opportunity to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

Several tag teams, including The Brawling Brutes, Pretty Deadly, The O.C., The Street Profits, and The Latino World, voiced their intention to square off against Zayn and Owens for their championships during a backstage segment. The segment took place on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The segment featured The Prizefighter getting irritated with all the tag teams in the room. WWE Official Adam Pearce then made it official by announcing that all five teams would compete the following week to determine the number one contenders.

The current champions have already defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

At this point, KO and Sami have only retained their tag team championships against members of The Bloodline. They secured a rematch over The Usos on April 28 edition of SmackDown. Later they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the 2023 Night of Champions.

Interestingly, Sheamus and Ridge Holland will represent The Brawling Brutes, while the third member Butch, has been qualified for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Premium Live Event is all set to be held in the O2 Arean, London, United Kingdom.

