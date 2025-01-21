WWE announces major return for WrestleMania weekend

WWE announced a major return for WrestleMania weekend today. This year's Show of Shows will take place in April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion hosted WWE World in Philadelphia last year for WrestleMania, which was a success. Triple H took to his Instagram story today to reveal that the event will return this year and will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 to April 21. You can check out The Game's message on his Instagram story by clicking here.

The King of Kings shares that WWE World will return this year [Image credits: Triple H's Instagram story]

The promotion is currently building toward Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1. John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn have already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match will go on to challenge for a major title at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes emerged victorious last year and defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena Sr. pitches major match for WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena will compete in his final WrestleMania this year, and his father has an interesting opponent in mind.

Speaking on a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? available exclusively via Backstage Pass, Cena Sr. suggested that his son battle World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in Las Vegas. He also shot down the idea of Cena squaring off against The Rock once again.

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter...he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther." [From 48:08 onwards]

Gunther is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can retain his title this weekend.

