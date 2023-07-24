WWE announces major segment between Seth Rollins and former Universal Champion for RAW

WWE has announced that on this week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will be involved in an in-ring segment regarding their upcoming match at SummerSlam.

The Visionary is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Prince at The Biggest Party of the Summer next month. They competed for the title at Money in the Bank, but it didn't change hands.

The Judgment Day member wants vengeance, as he blames his rival for what happened in 2016, which saw him relinquish the Universal Championship less than 24 hours after he won it.

WWE recently took to Twitter to announce that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will have a contract signing on Monday Night RAW to make their World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam official.

Could Finn Balor be the first person to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship?

The Visionary made history at Night of Champions, where he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals. On TV, he's defended the title against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor.

Balor was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship in 2016 due to an injury he suffered during his match against Seth Rollins at that year's SummerSlam. He was sidelined for numerous months and hasn't held a world title on the main roster since. Finn wants Rollins to feel what it's like to lose a title that you were the first person to win.

Finn Balor isn't the only one who has his sights set on The Visionary, as Damian Priest, the current Money in the Bank holder, could cash in his contract anywhere at any time. He could even do it at SummerSlam before, during, or after Balor vs. Rollins. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

