WWE announces major update ahead of tonight's WrestleMania SmackDown

WWE is a few hours away from its biggest SmackDown episode of the year. Several major happenings were announced for tonight's go-home special, but the card just got bigger. Officials are turning up the heat ahead of the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41.
Nick Aldis has ruled that the first hour of tonight's WrestleMania SmackDown episode will be commercial-free on the USA Network. The episode will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in its usual 8 PM ET timeslot. Peacock will air the Hall of Fame induction ceremony right after SmackDown at Fontainebleau.
The blue brand General Manager took to X this evening, live from backstage at the arena, and pushed John Cena's return. Aldis then confirmed Cody Rhodes for tonight, revealing that this will be their final face-off before the WrestleMania main event:
"[alert emoji x 3] Just one night before #WrestleMania, @RealNickAldis breaks down everything you need to know for tonight's #SmackDown including a commercial-free FIRST HOUR! [television emoji] 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork," wrote WWE.
Aldis also pushed RAW and SmackDown Superstars competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but did not tease an NXT presence. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits was also mentioned, but what is interesting is that Wade Barrett's pre-taped sitdown interviews with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were not acknowledged, and the same goes for The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega and The Twinkle Twins.