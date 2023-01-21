WWE announces massive first-time-ever match for The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa ahead of Royal Rumble

The Bloodline's strength grew beyond the imagination of the WWE Universe when Solo Sikoa left NXT and moved to SmackDown to join the group. Today, WWE announced a massive first-time-ever match between Sikoa and Kevin Owens ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Last year, The Bloodline gained another member of the Anoa'i family when Solo Sikoa showed up at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. He interfered in Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and got Reigns the victory.

The Enforcer has been an excellent addition to the stable and has taken out several superstars from both brands. Last night, the former NXT North American Champion! was blindsided by Kevin Owens, who attacked him and The Tribal Chief during their contract-signing segment for Royal Rumble.

WWE announced that The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens almost 24 hours before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see if The Prizefighter will be able to end Sikoa's undefeated singles streak on the main roster.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley confronted the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day rose to the top of the red brand's tag team division when Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest won a Gauntlet match to become the new number-one contenders for the titles.

The Judgment Day has been the dominant stable on the red brand for nearly a year. However, The Bloodline never confronted the stable until their win a few weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Last week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day interrupted The Usos and Solo Sikoa before their clash at WWE RAW XXX. Rhea Ripley stood up to The Enforcer to protect her Dom-Dom.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Step to @dominik_35 , you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. Step to @dominik_35, you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. https://t.co/nZtLGdjZs9

The two stables ended the segment with a brawl that led to a match between Solo Sikoa and Mustafa Ali. The Usos are set to face Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest on RAW XXX for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

