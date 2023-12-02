WWE announces massive RAW match

WWE has announced two more matches for next Monday's edition of RAW.

This past Monday night was an incredibly eventful edition of RAW. CM Punk made his shocking return at Survivor Series and declared that he was back home in WWE during a promo on the red brand.

Seth Rollins announced that he will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso next week, which prompted an attack by Drew McIntyre. Sami Zayn then confronted Drew McIntyre backstage and it was revealed that the two stars will be battling each other on Monday night.

The promotion has announced that two more matchups will be taking place this Monday night on RAW. Shayna Baszler is set to square off against Nia Jax in a singles match, and #DIY will face Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Both teams competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match last week won by The Creed Brothers.

"The rivalry between #DIY and Imperium has reached a fever point, and next week they will settle the matter in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Both teams were unsuccessful in Tag Team Turmoil last week, with unresolved matters lingering for both teams. The two teams have traded wins in tag team contests as well as singles matches. Which team will get the needed double victory? Don’t miss RAW next week at 8/7 C on USA!" [H/T: Fightful]

Imperium's Gunther discloses why he was hesitant to sign with WWE

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently shared why he was initially hesitant to sign with the promotion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the Imperium leader noted that he was drawn to the more technical aspects of the sport while growing up. However, he added that joining WWE was a natural evolution for him as a performer.

"To be honest, it was one of the reasons why he distanced myself from WWE for so long, why I hesitated when everybody from Europe got signed. When I started training and digging into wrestling, I always watched Japanese wrestling. All Japan and more sports-based stuff than the entertainment aspect. But over time, I think it's a normal evolution." [From 04:26 to 04:57]

Gunther has been dominant as Intercontinental Champion and defeated The Miz with ease this past Saturday night at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar steps up to challenge The Ring General next in the weeks ahead.

