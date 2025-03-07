WWE announces match featuring Edge and Mick Foley as the 42nd greatest WrestleMania match of all time

WrestleMania season is upon us, and WWE is looking at its greatest matches of all time. Coming in at No.42 is a match featuring two Hall of Famers, Edge and Mick Foley.

Over the last week, WWE has shared several videos about the greatest WrestleMania matches ever on its YouTube channel. So far, the company has gone from 49 to 43 and recently announced the 42nd.

The match in question, as mentioned earlier, features Edge and Mick Foley. The two had a long-running rivalry in 2006, and it peaked at WrestleMania 22. In the Allstate Arena in Illinois, they went head-to-head in a Hardcore match.

Considering he is often considered the King of Harcore, one would assume Mick Foley came out on top. However, Edge beat Foley at his own game in a shocking turn of events and prevailed, surviving all horrors. This included barbed wire, thumbtacks, and, of course, the highlight of the match, spearing Foley through a flaming table.

It was an incredible match, genuinely deserving of the No.42 spot. Some may even say it sets the standard for what Hardcore matches are meant to be like.

Edge was recently involved in another hard-hitting match in AEW

It has been a while since Edge left WWE, taking his talents to the rival AEW promotion. The Rated-R Superstar joined the company under the name Cope and has been wrestling under Tony Khan's banner for nearly two years.

He was recently involved in a match similar to his Hardcore bout with Mick Foley. Cope teamed up with Switchblade Jay White at AEW Grandslam Australia. There, he took on the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, in a Brisbane Brawl match.

Although not as "hardcore" as a Hardcore match, it was still pretty violent, as, at one point, Cope repeatedly beat Moxley on the back with a steel chair wrapped with barbed wire.

Unfortunately, he couldn't win this time, as the match ended in favor of the Death Riders via the referee's decision. Nevertheless, it shows that even at 51, Adam Copeland has still got it.

