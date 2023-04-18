WWE announces megastar's return for next week's RAW ahead of potential match at Backlash

WWE is pulling out all the stops before Backlash to make this year's event a memorable one. It was recently announced that Bad Bunny will be making his return to the Stamford-based promotion on next week's RAW.

The megastar last appeared on WWE programming on RAW after WrestleMania 39, where Damian Priest attacked him. The Archer of Infamy chokeslammed Bad Bunny through the announce desk, after which it was revealed that the latter possibly suffered from a separated shoulder.

The Grammy-winning music artist has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day since WrestleMania 39, where he assisted Rey Mysterio in his match against Dominik.

Bunny is also set to host the company's upcoming Premium Live Event Backlash, which will take place in Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6.

Uncle Drew @WEST0NR0AD



DOMINIK IS SAVAGE LMAOOO



#WWERaw “Bad Bunny makes a lot of good song, but when Damian Priest put him through the table that was music to my ears”DOMINIK IS SAVAGE LMAOOO “Bad Bunny makes a lot of good song, but when Damian Priest put him through the table that was music to my ears”DOMINIK IS SAVAGE LMAOOO#WWERaw https://t.co/0q2QyrCMV2

It has been speculated that Bunny's involvement in the ongoing feud between Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day could lead to the music artist's return to the squared circle. Ahead of a potential bout, Bad Bunny is set to appear on WWE RAW next week.

It'll be interesting to see what happens on the red brand next week as Paul Heyman assured Finn Balor and Co. that Solo Sikoa will take care of their "Bad Bunny problem." Fans will certainly be expecting some sort of confrontation between the megastar and The Bloodline member.

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny returning to RAW next week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes