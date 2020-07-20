WWE announces new match for 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' 

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will begin soon, and WWE has now announced a new match for the PPV.

Kevin Owens will face Murphy on the Extreme Rules Kickoff show.

Owens also took to Twitter and had a hilarious reaction to the new match announcement.

Oh! I better get over there then! https://t.co/CtZbhkr8UD — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 19, 2020

Here's WWE's preview for the match:

Kevin Owens has rebelled against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple since the preacher's first words on Raw. KO will get another chance to assert his dominance over the red brand's antagonists in a clash with Murphy at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Owens has been vocal about his admiration for Rey Mysterio and defeated Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch this past week as Rey, his son Dominik and Aleister Black lurked around The Architect. Will KO continue to lead his successful rebellion against The Monday Night Messiah's movement? Or will Murphy help Owens see the light with a moving victory?

Owens recently returned to RAW after a very short hiatus, and he was inserted into the ongoing storyline between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. It was reported a few days ago by Dave Meltzer that KO was brought in as a potential backup plan for Seth Rollins if Rey Mysterio decides not to re-sign with WWE.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules match card

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules card now has a total of eight matches. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will have an Eye for an Eye match, which has the most hype going into the PPV apart from the RAW Women's Championship match.

Here's how the rest of 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' card looks like:

Extreme Rules 2020 - Kickoff

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

Extreme Rules 2020 - Main Card